By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Drivers will be paying more when they hit the Turnpike next year.
For the 14th consecutive year, tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are increasing.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Turnpike Commission approved a 5% toll hike for all motorists, but the increase is slightly less than recent years as the Turnpike follows through on its plan to reduce the increases to 3% in 2028.
The increase will be the same for E-ZPass customers and motorists who are tolled by their license plates, the Post-Gazette reports.
Last year the Turnpike raised tolls by 6%.