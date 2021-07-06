PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the sun shines, temperatures soar and humidity thickens, make sure you take the necessary steps to protect your pet!

Experts from the Humane Society of the United States have a list of tips to help keep them safe.

They say limit exercise, and take your pets out before the sun rises or after it sets.

That’s because on a 90 degree day, the pavement can reach up to 150 degrees and burn their paws.

One vet recommends touching the sidewalk with your hand first to feel how hot it is, or better yet, walk your pet on the grass.

“We had a dog that got loose from its owner, and by the time they captured the dog all of her paws were blistered and ripped open and raw from running on asphalt,” said Julia Armstrong, a vet tech at Bruceville Pet Hospital.

If you have to take your pet outside, watch for signs of heat stroke.

The humane society says this includes heavy panting, glazed eyes, difficulty breathing, a rapid heartbeat, dizziness and excessive thirst.

If your pet has these symptoms, act quickly — move your pet into a cool area, provide water and take it to the vet.

Animals most at risk included very old, very young, overweight or those with health conditions.

Now, if you’re thinking about leaving your pet in the car, don’t do it.

The humane society says it doesn’t have to be warm outside for the car to become dangerously hot inside.

They say even if it’s 80 degrees out, your car can heat up to 99 degrees in just 10 minutes.

Any time you see a pet left in a hot vehicle try to find the owner or call the police.

Under the law, officers can break in to rescue an animal.

As you and your pet move throughout the heat, stay hydrated and under the shade as much as possible.