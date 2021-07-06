PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The heat has returned today with dew points in the 70’s.

You’re going to feel the difference as you step out the door.

The heat will be in place through at least Wednesday with us cooling back down just in time for the weekend.

Most communities should have no trouble hitting the 90’s today.

I believe my forecast high of 91 degrees in Pittsburgh is likely on the conservative side and I could easily see the city hitting 92° or 93° for highs today.

850mb temps are some of the highest so far this year, coming in at 19°(C).

Winds will be strong at times today, coming in out of the west at 5-15 mph, so mixing could come into play with keeping highs from the mid 90’s.

Rain chances will likely tick up on Wednesday, but I am keeping our high right there at around 90 degrees.

The best chance for rain and storms this week continues to be on Thursday with more rain and storms expected on Friday.

The good news is that during this time dew points will be slowly ticking down.

By Friday, dew points are forecast to be in the mid to low 60s. High temperatures should be down too.

By the weekend, temperatures will be back in the comfy range but rain is now expected to stick around for both Saturday and Sunday.

