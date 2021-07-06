CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say the seizure of heroin may have reduced or even eliminated accidental overdoses.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is behind bars after Scott Township Police say authorities seized roughly $15,000 worth of heroin.

Paris Henderson is accused of delivering nearly 4,000 heroin stamp bags into Scott Township.

Police say the investigation into Henderson began in June after a resident alerted police about suspicious activity.

“This seizure very well may have reduced or even eliminated accidental overdoses in our community,” police wrote on Facebook.

Henderson was booked into the Allegheny County Jail on drug delivery-related charges.