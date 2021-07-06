By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Days after criticizing particular usage of social media, Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is making waves for his own use of social media.

On Sunday, Bush shared a video that appeared to show a cat (most likely) falling several stories to its death.

Bush quoted a tweet from another account, that was laughing at the video.

Reactions poured in across social media, bringing up the fact that just days earlier, Bush had criticized those who use TikTok.

Read more:

Colin Dunlap, a radio host on 93.7 The Fan called Bush’s social media presence ‘odd.’

Steelers should have a long talk with Devin Bush about his social media presence. Same way they did with Mike Mitchell. It’s just overall odd and nothing good is coming of it right now. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) July 5, 2021

Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner chimed in as well.

The min @_Dbush11 lands back in the 412 I’m confiscating his phone lol… — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) July 4, 2021

As of Tuesday morning, the tweet from Bush has not been deleted, but the tweet that Bush quoted was no longer available.

KDKA chose not to embed the tweet, as the video itself is disturbing.