By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges related to the death of his 4-year-old son back in May.
Avant Redding, 4, died on May 7 of this year after ingesting fentanyl at a residence on Hutton Street in Carnegie.
Van Marcus Redding, 36, is the boy’s father and had his preliminary arraignment on July 2.
He is accused of negligence in Avant Redding's death and is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and prohibited acts – possession with intent to deliver.
Van Marcus Redding is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on July 9, and he is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.