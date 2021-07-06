By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is facing charges for multiple burglaries in Bethel Park, and police are crediting the arrest to a neighbor's security camera.
Police say 38-year-old Stephanie Britten Harper from South Park is accused of burglarizing two homes on Old Ox and Cambridge roads back in May.
If it wasn’t for a neighbor’s security camera “providing crucial evidence,” police say the case might have gone unsolved.
"Our residents are our eyes and ears to help keep Bethel Park safe, but their cameras have been instrumental in many of our cases," police wrote on Facebook.
Harper is facing multiple charges, including burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.