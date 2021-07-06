PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A massive improvement project on a popular route in and out of the city of Pittsburgh will get underway today — and will come with several restrictions.

Work on Route 65 will begin tonight and will impact both sides of the roadway.

The work will start at the intersection of Route 65 and Walnut Street in Sewickley and will run up until the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield.

The $3 million project includes milling and paving, guide rail and drainage upgrades, signal updates, and ADA curb ramp improvements.

PennDOT says single lane restrictions will be in place from 7:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.

CONSTRUCTION: A new project is set to begin on Route 65. It will cause overnight lane restrictions for almost a year. We are breaking it all down on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/TsMEnI8IZO — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 6, 2021

Occasionally, there may need to be some daylight work done on the weekdays, and the contractor is permitted to work anytime on the weekends.

PennDOT says it is coordinating with the work that is also being done on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge.

The work being done on Route 65 is set to last through June of next year.