By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Thinking for a place to live out your golden years?
Head to the Peach State.
According to a new bankrate.com report, Georgia is now the best state to retire.
Coming in at number two: Florida.
Tennessee, Missouri and Massachusetts rounded out the top five.
Pennsylvania comes in at number 26.
Affordability, weather and overall wellness were among the factors that the personal finance site used for its rankings.