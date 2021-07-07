By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is taking action against three eateries.
Inspectors posted a consumer alert at Quik-It Chicken at Valero Fuel on the North Side after cockroaches were found inside. Other problems included food stored at unsafe temperatures and a malfunctioning walk-in cooler.
The department also shut down Frymaster mobile food truck in Braddock for operating without a permit. Tailgater’s Lounge & Grill in Harmer Township was also fined for removing the department’s closure sign.