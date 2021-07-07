By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tuesday was a day that was chosen to honor long-time KDKA anchor Stacy Smith.

Allegheny County Council presented a proclamation, thanking Stacy for his award-winning reporting and his decades on the news in Pittsburgh.

“Upon the occasion of his retirement from KDKA, we commend him for all that he has done during his 50 years in broadcasting, congratulations,” the council said to Stacy upon the proclamation.

“I’m truly humbled by this proclamation and by all of you recognizing me,” Stacy said in an address to the council. “It’s been an honor for 38 years to be here in Pittsburgh and to report the news, anchor the news, and inform the people of Allegheny County and surrounding counties what is happening in their world.”

It’s been over five weeks since Stacy’s final broadcast on KDKA and viewers will be happy to know – he is enjoying retirement.