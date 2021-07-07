By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dog had to be rescued from a hot car last week after its owner allegedly left it to go swimming, according to police.

Police received a call around 5 p.m. on June 29 that a dog was inside a locked vehicle on East Carson Street.

In the criminal complaint, police mentioned that it was 96 degrees Fahrenheit at the time.

According to police, the windows of the vehicle were barely down, and the dog, a Yorkie, was trying to avoid the sun by hiding under a car seat.

An officer broke into the vehicle through the window and retrieved the dog and placed it in front of an air conditioning unit to cool down.

The Yorkie was able to recover.

Police said they found the owner, who admitted she had left the dog in the car so she could go swimming at a public pool. The dog was returned to her shortly thereafter.

A summons was issued for Miyah Grant, and she is potentially facing a charge of cruelty to animals.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.