By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Wednesday, a major meeting between the Pittsburgh Public School Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Hamlet, and Pittsburgh City Council will take place.
They will be discussing solutions to what they have called an "educational emergency" in Pittsburgh.
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, council members say they are looking for ways to address academic performance for students.
The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.