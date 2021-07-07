By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Eat'n Park is debuting a complement to its famous smiley cookies.
Eat'n Park teamed with Turner Dairy Farms to create Smiley Cookie Milk. The drink is supposed to have a melty ice cream vibe with hints of vanilla.
"We're excited to partner with them on this legendary collaboration of smiley cookie goodness," said Amanda Giacobbi, director of marketing for Eat'n Park Hospitality Group.
The milk will be available in pints starting Thursday at Eat’n Park locations and Giant Eagle stores. Later this month, you will be able to find it anywhere Turner products are sold.