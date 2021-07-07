By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Fourth of July weekend marked the opening of Pittsburgh’s Citiparks pools and it was the home of a pretty heartwarming moment.

At the Highland Park Pool, families came together to cheer on a young child as he took his very first deep-water test.

As you can see, the boy swam with a crowd of people cheering for him and encouraging him.

Eight city pools are now open in the area.