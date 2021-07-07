By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Fourth of July weekend marked the opening of Pittsburgh's Citiparks pools and it was the home of a pretty heartwarming moment.
At the Highland Park Pool, families came together to cheer on a young child as he took his very first deep-water test.
Welcome to the deep end!
Swimmers at #Pittsburgh's Highland Park Pool spontaneously cheered on a young child taking his very first deep water test today.

— City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) July 6, 2021
As you can see, the boy swam with a crowd of people cheering for him and encouraging him.
Eight city pools are now open in the area.