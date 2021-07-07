By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for two people accused of vandalizing "numerous" businesses with vulgar graffiti.
Police say the male and female are suspected of tagging a building on Ellsworth Avenue, one on Liberty Avenue and several others.
Detectives with the Graffiti Squad are asking the public for help finding the pair. They were captured on surveillance video in a silver Kia Soul with an unknown plate number.
Police say they used the stages EM and EME and left some vulgar messages.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-495-6052.