PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just as downtown traffic is returning to a more normal pace, a major construction project could bring that right back to a grinding halt.

The Roberto Clemente Bridge is a way many travel to get to the North Shore, PNC Park, or even a spot for “love locks.”

However, Allegheny County leaders expect it to be closed for renovations for 19 months.

Unfortunately, the “love locks” will have to be removed.

Construction is expected to begin early next year and last until fall 2023.

According to the county’s public works spokesperson, the three sister bridges require rehabilitation every 40 to 50 years to ensure they are safe to travel on.

Work has been being done on the bridges for more than five years.

Construction for the Andy Warhol Bridge started in 2016 and then the Rachel Carson Bridge in 2019.

Now, the focus turns to the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

Crews will be repairing the steel, replacing the concrete, working on the lighting, and more.

They also plan to clean and paint the panels and railings, so that is why the locks will have to come off.

Before the work begins, though, the Public Works Department wants to hear from residents. Public comment will be open until July 23 for people to send in questions and concerns.

Those questions and concerns can be submitted at this link.