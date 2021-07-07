By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local teacher charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol allegedly had plans to create an armed militia and had a model of the Capitol in his home.
Those are the latest accusations against Robert Morss of Glenshaw.
They were brought up in a federal court filing as prosecutors argued to keep Morss in jail.
After his arrest, police say they recovered a notebook from his car, with writings and notes entitled “Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia.”
They also found guns and a "fully constructed" U.S Capitol Lego set.
Morss had been a substitute teacher in the Shaler School District.