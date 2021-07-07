By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman has died after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in the parking garage of UPMC East.READ MORE: Cleanup Underway After Severe Storms Move Through Western Pennsylvania
Allegheny County Police said law enforcement was notified of a pedestrian crash on Wednesday in the garage around 2:10 p.m.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Paramedics Responding To Growing Number Of Accidental Overdoses
First responders found the woman, who was taken to a local hospital. She was later pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Man Says He's Owed $20K In Unemployment Benefits But Hasn't Seen A Penny
Police are investigating.