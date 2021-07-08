By KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – Four new businesses will open at the Waterfront this summer.
“Boards and Baskets” is currently under construction and it’s being described as a “charcuterie deli.”
"Shoe Fly" is also moving in, and the Pennsylvania-based company will take over Gordon's Shoes.
“Appalachian Running Company” will open its third location, a subsidiary of Shoe Fly, to sell more specialized running shoes.
Lastly, "Shorty's Tap x Taco" is under construction in the former space that housed Bar Louie.
It’s described as a “relaxed and retro taco bar.”