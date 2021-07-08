By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for a "violent offender" wanted for attempted rape and assault.
If you see 58-year-old Ozell Austin, police say you shouldn’t approach him.
SVU are alerting the public to a violent male who is wanted for assault.
Ozell Austin, 58, 5’11”, 175lbs,with brown eyes, black hair and a graying beard.
Austin is known to frequent the Northside and Uptown areas.
If seen, call 9-1-1 and do not approach. https://t.co/Rla89hq0im pic.twitter.com/OVMJOqXWd7
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 8, 2021
Police want him in connection to a June 28 assault on a woman on the North Shore.
Austin is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a graying beard.
Police say he's known to frequent the North Side and Uptown areas.
If you see him, call 911.