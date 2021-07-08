CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for a “violent offender” wanted for attempted rape and assault.

If you see 58-year-old Ozell Austin, police say you shouldn’t approach him.

Police want him in connection to a June 28 assault on a woman on the North Shore.

Austin is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a graying beard.

Police say he’s known to frequent the North Side and Uptown areas.

If you see him, call 911.