By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say a man was arrested for allegedly getting into an apartment in Bethel Park to take a shower.
Bethel Park Police say they were called to an apartment complex around 5 a.m. Monday for a call about an unknown man taking a shower inside an apartment.
They arrived to find 36-year-old Michael Stefcik, who police say assaulted several officers as he was arrested.
Police say the investigation revealed that Sefcik had crashed his car in Upper St. Clair around 2 a.m. before heading for Bethel Park.
There he allegedly entered several unlocked vehicles before getting into an apartment building, where police say he tried to enter over a dozen apartments.
He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, and police say more could be coming.