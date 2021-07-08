ETNA (KDKA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Etna this morning.

It’s an incredibly busy scene with multiple fire departments responding to the fire.

Ladders were used to get to the roof of the duplex on Bridge Street in Etna.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building and neighbors say the flames were shooting from the back of the duplex.

A woman who lives nearby explained what she heard and what she saw.

“I work the evening shift, I heard a snowblower thing, I got up and looked out my window, and I saw fire trucks outside, and a house behind me was on fire,” recalled Antoniette Finizio. “I saw a whole street full of fire trucks and police officers.”

A fire marshal is on the scene, as well.

