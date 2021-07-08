By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Monongahela Fire Department is dealing with flooding issues.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, the department said 3 feet of water flooded the station after a storm. The department said it has dealt with flooding before but nothing like this.
"Tonight's storm was the worst. We can deal with 2″ even a foot of water but the water was 3 feet tonight. Something needs done to fix this and soon," the Facebook post reads.
The department posted numerous photos showing the flooding.