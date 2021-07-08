ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Flash flooding left a path of destruction in Pleasant Hills on Thursday.

According to Allegheny County, at least eight roads dealt with flooding issues and at least two vehicles got stuck in rising floodwaters.

Anna Fitzgerald was behind the wheel of one car that got stuck. She told KDKA’s Royce Jones that she was going to get food when the rising water swallowed her car. Fitzgerald, who was not injured, added that the car was destroyed.

“One of my biggest fears is being trapped in a car with water,” Fitzgerald said. “So I knew to put the windows down just in case. … We jumped out the windows because it was waist-deep.”

A homeowner in the borough is cleaning up after storm waters flooded his home on Hi Tor Drive in five minutes on Thursday. He said it was the third time this week his home flooded.

The homeowner’s garage was filled with at least four feet of water, sending his lawn equipment and freezer floating. He said several thousand dollars in damage was done. He needed three pumps to get all the water out.

“All of the water from the street came completely down into my driveway, through my front yard, through my sidewalk, over my hedges,” said homeowner Douglas Olson.

Heavy rain began moving into the area around 6:45 p.m., with the most intense precipitation happening just after 7 p.m., according to KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin. The borough received an estimated 1 to 1 1/5 inches of rainfall.

The flooding came one day after the region was pummeled by strong rains and winds. Many communities are still cleaning up as trees and debris litter streets and sidewalks.