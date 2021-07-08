CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A new law in Pennsylvania would require rehabilitation facilities to notify a family if a patient leaves against their advice.

It will go into effect in 60 days.

The law would require rehab officials to call a patient’s emergency contact if the patient decides to leave the facility against the official’s advice.

Lawmakers believe this would give patients a chance to have their loved ones intervene and find them.