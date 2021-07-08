PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education provided more information on the new law that allows students to repeat a grade level because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The law applies to students who were enrolled during the 2020-21 school year. The law would allow students to repeat their grade level because of education loss during the pandemic, even if they reached the academic requirements to move to the next grade level.

A student who turned 21 years old and was receiving individualized education during the 2020-21 school year can also come back because of protections under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Parents, guardians or students over the age of 18 must fill out a form from the department’s website.

Once completed, the form needs signed and submitted to the school district, which includes a variety of institutions like Charter or other schools.

The deadline to apply is July 15.

Click here for more information.