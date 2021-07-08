By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have released the schedule for their 2021 training camp at Heinz Field.
Fans’ first chance to see the Black and Gold is July 28, the first open practice of camp. There are 12 practices open to the public, with the final one coming on Aug 18. Ten of the 12 practices open at 1:30 p.m.
Who's coming to #SteelersCamp at @heinzfield⁉️
Practice dates & times have been announced!
Visit Training Camp Central for everything #SteelersCamp: https://t.co/VUo9sftRDN@FedEx pic.twitter.com/9jA3szeFrx
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 8, 2021
The Steelers say open practices are free to the public, but attendees must have a mobile ticket to enter the stadium.
“A limited number of tickets will be available via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 10, and seats will be assigned on a first-come-first-serve basis,” the Steelers said.
This is the second year in a row that Pittsburgh will host its training camp in the city instead of at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
