By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools has post-lottery magnet and open enrollment spaces for the upcoming school year.
Magnet applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis through Sept. 15. Current families can apply online. External applicants can also apply online. Applications can be sent through mail, email at magnetoffice@pghschools.org or fax at 412-622-8544. Paper applications can also be requested by calling 412-529-3991.
Open enrollment spaces are available at 15 schools on a first-come, first-serve basis until Sept. 10. Families can submit enrollment information online and forms can be emailed to openenrollment@pghschools.org.