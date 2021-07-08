By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After missing for two weeks in the Surfside condo collapse, the body of a man married to a Pittsburgh native was recovered from the rubble.

The body of Ruslan Manashirov was recovered Wednesday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. He was 36 years old.

Nicole Doran-Manashirov, a South Park native who is married to Ruslan, is still unaccounted for. As of Thursday, the death toll was at least 64 and 76 people remain unaccounted for.

#UPDATE 68: We have identified five additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/QbvdEfQdt2 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 8, 2021

The couple got married last month and recently moved into unit 703 in the Champlain Towers South.

“They moved out of one condo in Surfside and moved into that building. They thought they were upgrading, going to a better place. They were so excited about the place. It was literally resort living,” Danny Caliguire, Doran-Manashirov’s friend, told KDKA on June 29.

READ MORE COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI

Caliguire said Doran-Manashirov’s half-sister gave her DNA so first responders can match it if remains are found.