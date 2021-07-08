By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are holding their 23rd Annual Biscuits Bingo on Aug. 14.READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf Calls Election Audit Plan A 'Disgrace To Democracy'
Police say there are still about 200 tickets still available, but they’re selling fast.READ MORE: Severe Storm Brings Down Several Trees In Edgewood
Last year’s event raised more than $50,000 to help Pittsburgh animal shelters and rescue organizations.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
It’ll be held at the IBEW Hall in the South Side. Doors open at 10 a.m. and bingo starts at 12 p.m. You can get tickets here.