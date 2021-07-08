CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 15 years in the fatal abuse of her 5-year-old grandson.
Michelle Lynn Boggs, 49, of Lost Creek, was sentenced Wednesday by a Harrison County circuit judge for her April conviction on a charge of knowingly allowing the death of a child by a parent, guardian, or custodian by child abuse, The Exponent Telegram reported.
Boggs' son-in-law, Peter James Wodzinski Jr., 33, previously received the same sentence. His wife, Chasity Nicole Wodzinski, 30, is set for trial in September.
Police were called in March 2020 when Keaton Michael Elliott Boggs was taken to a hospital in Morgantown suffering from head trauma, numerous bruises, and a laceration on his genital region.
