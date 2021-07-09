By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – As we continue to open back up and return to normal, another popular festival returns this weekend.READ MORE: Death Of Inmate At Allegheny County Jail Has Jail Oversight Board Asking Questions
Tomorrow, in Washington County, the Whiskey Rebellion Festival returns.READ MORE: Pennsylvania State Parks Represent An Affordable, Nearby Weekend Getaway
It celebrates the heritage and unique character of the region by focusing on the historical significance of the Whiskey Rebellion.
The festival goes from noon until 10:00 p.m. on Main Street.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Temperatures And Morning Rain Chances Start The Weekend
More information about the festival can be found on its website.