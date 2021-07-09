By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW JERSEY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios.
Police say he is 3-foot-5 with brown hair and brown eyes.
STATEWIDE: AMBER Alert. PA State Police and New Jersey State Police are searching for Sebastian RIOS, age 2. If seen call 911. pic.twitter.com/JTnsxBPC4g
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 10, 2021
Law enforcement says he was reported abducted in New Jersey, along with his mother Yasemin Uyaf, by Tyler Rios — who is the boy’s father.
Rios is driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plate W421713.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200 or 911.