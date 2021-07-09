CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The boy and his mother were reported abducted by Tyler Rios.
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Local TV, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW JERSEY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios.

Police say he is 3-foot-5 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement says he was reported abducted in New Jersey, along with his mother Yasemin Uyaf, by Tyler Rios — who is the boy’s father.

Rios is driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plate W421713.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200 or 911.