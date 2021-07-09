TRIGGER WARNING: Some of the charges in this case could be considered disturbing for some.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Crafton man is facing 216 charges after police find several disturbing videos on his devices.

Anthony Fletcher, 37, is facing charges of sexual assault, rape, and child pornography.

He was already facing charges for putting a camera in a Canonsburg, Washington County Youth Center.

Investigators said he had pictures of girls going to the bathroom and taking their clothes off.

In a newly filed criminal complaint, Fletcher is facing 39 charges of sexual assault and 36 charges of rape.

According to the paperwork, police learned of child porn on his devices and after taking them found even more disturbing material. Investigators found 43 videos of him sexually assaulting and raping a minor he allegedly knew.

Officers said the victim was unconscious because she was not responding to touch, had her eyes closed, and at times could be heard snoring.

The complaint said the victim who is now 20 identified herself and Fletcher in the videos.

She told investigators the assaults happened between 2013 and 2021.

Currently, Fletcher is in the Allegheny County Jail and has his bond denied. He will be formally arraigned in September.