By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say a "violent offender" wanted for attempted rape and assault is now in custody.
According to police, 58-year-old Ozell Austin was arrested by McKeesport police on Friday.


Ozell Austin, 58, 5’11”, 175lbs,with brown eyes, black hair and a graying beard.
Austin is known to frequent the Northside and Uptown areas.
If seen, call 9-1-1 and do not approach. https://t.co/Rla89hq0im pic.twitter.com/OVMJOqXWd7
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 8, 2021
He was wanted in connection to a June 28 assault on a woman on the North Shore.