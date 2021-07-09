CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Assault, Attempted Rape, Local TV, North Shore, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say a “violent offender” wanted for attempted rape and assault is now in custody.

READ MORE: Monongahela Fire Department Demands Answers After Station Floods Again

According to police, 58-year-old Ozell Austin was arrested by McKeesport police on Friday.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 230 Additional Cases, 8 New Deaths

He was wanted in connection to a June 28 assault on a woman on the North Shore.