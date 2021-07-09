By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The community came together to honor a World War II veteran from Fayette County on Thursday.
A dedication ceremony was held for Private First Class Joseph Duda at State Route 43 at the Brownsville-Brier Hill off-ramp.
Duda served in the Marine Corps aboard the USS Fuller during the war and died in the line of duty on January 19, 1944.
On Thursday, State Representative Pam Snyder paid tribute to his sacrifice.
"This is a combination of thoughts and memories," said Lawrence Stavish, Duda's nephew. "It's just acknowledging what he did. He went off right after Pearl Harbor and wanted to defend his family and his country and he was the first in the family to do that.
PFC Duda was from Brownsville.