By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The CDC has updated its guidance to recommend that teachers, students, and staff who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks in schools.
The guidance issued by the CDC still calls for students or teachers who are not vaccinated to continue to wear masks.
Three feet of physical distancing is still recommended by the CDC as well, for those who are not fully vaccinated.
In May, the CDC updated its guidance, saying that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks in most public places.
Last month, in Pennsylvania, the statewide mask mandate was lifted.
For more information and to read the CDC’s full updated guidance, click here.