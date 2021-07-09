By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say a child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar on Friday.
Police said first responders arrived on the scene on Paulson Avenue around 8:10 p.m.
They found the boy, who had leg and head injuries. Police said he was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative, law enforcement said.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.