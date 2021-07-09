CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative, law enforcement said.
Filed Under:Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say a child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar on Friday.

READ MORE: PWSA Issues Precautionary Flush And Boil Advisory For Several Pittsburgh Neighborhoods

Police said first responders arrived on the scene on Paulson Avenue around 8:10 p.m.

READ MORE: Man Wanted For Attempted Rape, Assault On North Shore In Custody

They found the boy, who had leg and head injuries. Police said he was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative, law enforcement said.

MORE NEWS: 9-Year-Old Girl In Monroeville Starts Newspaper To Uplift Her Neighborhood

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.