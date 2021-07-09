By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Children's Museum will soon open its doors a few more days each week starting later in July.
Beginning on Wednesday, July 21, the museum will open five days a week, opening from Wednesdays to Sundays.
Weekend hours at the Museum Lab will also be modified, being open from noon until 5:00 p.m. on weekends.
The museum will still require staff and visitors over the age of two to wear masks.
They are still encouraging visitors to buy “timed tickets” in advance since attendance has spiked since its reopening in June.