PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh announced Friday morning it was launching a first of its kind mobility program.
“Transportation mobility is key to economic mobility and a major determinant in household health, education, and welfare. In Pittsburgh, too many residents are one missed bus or one flat tire away from losing their job or missing a critical appointment,” said Mayor Peduto. “Universal Basic Mobility, using the services of Move PGH, will demonstrate that when people have a readily available transportation back-up plan they are able to access more opportunities and climb the economic ladder.”
Move PGH is the first project of its kind and connecting traditional and low-cost, shared transportation options into one system.
Travelers will be able to find a bus, bike, scooter, moped, car, or shared ride using the Transit app or by visiting one of 50 new mobility hubs in the city.