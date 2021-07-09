PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! Today will be the last day at the airport this year with the sunrise occurring before 6:00 a.m.

We are going to flip the script with rain chances peaking in the morning hours and just an isolated chance for a passing shower for the afternoon.

High temperatures today will be the coolest of the past week or the next week with us only hitting the mid-70s for places along and north of I-70.

Places south of I-70 may be near 80 degrees depending on the location.

The first thing I checked this morning was dew points to see if drier air was in place just yet and how dry the air was.

I was a little surprised to see that dew points were still in the upper 60s. A quick look at radar kind of reinforced the notion of moisture still in place at the surface as there were a couple of thunderstorms on the radar.

You can also see the cloud deck associated with cooler air and the trough settling in on satellite imagery.

Overall the coolest air of the last week will arrive today.

It will also be the coolest air in place over the next week too.

Highs will be back to near 80 degrees on Saturday with only an isolated rain chance.

Rain chances go up to scattered for Sunday as heat and humidity are set to arrive.

Temperatures will be back to normal to slightly above normal for next week.

