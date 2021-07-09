By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRAFTON (KDKA) — Crews were called out to fight flames at a Knights of Columbus building in Crafton on Friday.
#NOW We are on scene of a fire at the Knights of Columbus building in Crafton. The roof has collapsed as firefighters are working to put out the last of the flames. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MpPSbzjVRQ
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) July 9, 2021
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene of the building after the roof had collapsed.
The cause of the fire is unknown and it’s unclear if anyone was injured.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.