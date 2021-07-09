CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PennDOT is shutting down all lanes in the northbound direction of Interstate 79 at 8:00 p.m. on Friday night, weather permitting.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of a major roadway will be closed this weekend due to work on the Neville Island Bridge.

The lanes will remain closed until 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers will be detracted off at the Coraopolis-McKees Rocks interchange and brought back onto I-79 at Kilbuck Street.

This is all so that a $43 million project can be done that includes steel and deck repairs and painting.