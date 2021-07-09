By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh isn’t short on history and neither are its sports teams.

Thursday marked our beloved Steelers’ 88th birthday and the team shared quite the relic on its Twitter account:

A team photo from July 8, 1933, showing the “Pittsburgh Pirates Professional Football Squad” marked the beginning of the team here in the steel city.

While the name “Pirates” wouldn’t stick – at least not in football – one name did remain.

Rooney.

In the far left of the picture, the man behind it all could be seen in his suit; Art Rooney Sr., The Chief, in his early 30s, poised to make history.

Here’s to 88 years of Steelers history and many, many more.