By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW JERSEY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have canceled a statewide AMBER Alert that was issued on Friday night.
Pa. State Police said early Saturday morning that 2-year-old Sebastian Rios had been located.
AMBER Alert UPDATE: Sebastian RIOS was located. The AMBER Alert is canceled. Thank you for the RTs.
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 10, 2021
An Amber Alert was issued after law enforcement officials said the boy was reportedly abducted in New Jersey, along with his mother Yasemin Uyaf, by Tyler Rios — who is the boy’s father.
There is no word on where the boy was found or if any arrests have been made.