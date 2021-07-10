CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Pa. State Police said early Saturday morning that 2-year-old Sebastian Rios had been located.
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Local TV, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW JERSEY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have canceled a statewide AMBER Alert that was issued on Friday night.

An Amber Alert was issued after law enforcement officials said the boy was reportedly abducted in New Jersey, along with his mother Yasemin Uyaf, by Tyler Rios — who is the boy’s father.

There is no word on where the boy was found or if any arrests have been made.