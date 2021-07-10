By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man residents say was lurking around homes in a neighborhood early on Saturday morning.
According to police, the man knocked at the doors of two separate homes on Sarah Street, and also went around to the back door of one of those homes.
Residents told police that they do not know the man.
They are asking anyone with information to either call the police department at 412-833-2000 or email them at crimewatch@bethelpark.net.
