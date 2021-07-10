CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Samba 360 was a nonprofit founded by a Pitt graduate.
Filed Under:Braddock, Local TV, Top Golf

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Local kids got to take a swing at golf on Friday.

READ MORE: Report: Developer Linked To Churchill Amazon Project Drops Bid For $10 Million State Grant

25 children from Braddock teed up at top golf.

Samba 360 helped get the kids there.

READ MORE: SWAT Situation Ends Peacefully On Arnold Palmer Drive Near Latrobe

It’s a non-profit from New York that gives back to children by providing them with donated sports equipment.

Shawn Brown, a University of Pittsburgh graduate, founded the organization.

MORE NEWS: Storms Cause Section Of Cochran Mill Road In Jefferson Hills To Buckle, Prompting Closure

Kids who went to top golf today received professional training and some ESPN swag.