By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Local kids got to take a swing at golf on Friday.
25 children from Braddock teed up at top golf.
25 children from Braddock teed up at top golf.

Samba 360 helped get the kids there.
It’s a non-profit from New York that gives back to children by providing them with donated sports equipment.
It's a non-profit from New York that gives back to children by providing them with donated sports equipment.

Shawn Brown, a University of Pittsburgh graduate, founded the organization.
Kids who went to top golf today received professional training and some ESPN swag.