By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — Part of Cochran Mill Road in Jefferson Hills is buckling.
It is now shut down between Wilson and Stilley Roads.
Public Works says yesterday's storms caused the road to crack and wash away the berm.
They’re working to fix it, and the closure will last until late next week.