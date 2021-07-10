By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EDGEWOOD (KDKA) — A local boy scout troop gave back to the community and veterans.READ MORE: Explosion At Ohio Home Kills 1, Injures 1; Cause Sought
They built a brand new gazebo at Memorial Park in Edgewood.
It’s all part of Edward Lockman’s Eagle Scout project.READ MORE: River Forest Country Club Restaurant Lily's Unable To Open Due To Staffing Shortage
He told KDKA the project took 18 months and it wouldn’t be possible without the community coming together.
“I always wanted a project that would last, that would be here for years to come hopefully. Give or take about $1,000 of service later and a bunch of money raised and here we are,” he said.
An eagle scout is the highest honor you can receive within the organization.MORE NEWS: Police Warn Scammers Are Opening Fraudulent Unemployment Claims By Using Local People's Names
Lockman graduated from Central Catholic High School this spring and plans to go into trades.